If sending your child to the richest school is a big deal, then it you might like to know that Sharada Mandir School, Miramar is the place. And if you live in South Goa then the school to be in is King’s School, Margao.Both these schools top the list of richest schools and if you think there’s no money in education, think again because the total annual income of the three richest recognised unaided schools in the State amounts to a whopping Rs 28 crore. And the total income of the top 10 schools is Rs 40 crore, revealed the data obtained from the State Directorate of Education (DoE).Sharada Mandir School, Miramar tops this list with a total operating income amounting to Rs 11.10 crore. Second richest school is The King’s School Margao with a total income of Rs 9.83 crore. Third on the list is Vidya Vikas Academy, Margao with an income amounting to Rs 7.17 crore.