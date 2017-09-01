Home Sports ISL 2017: FC Goa sign former Brighton striker Adrian Colunga Sports ISL 2017: FC Goa sign former Brighton striker Adrian Colunga By Digital Goa - September 1, 2017, 5 :27 pm FC Goa have announced their eighth and final foreign signing for the 2017-18 Indian Super League in Spanish striker Adrian Colunga. The 32-year-old joins on a free transfer on a one-year deal. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Zuarinagar slum will get a new look –CM Digital Goa - September 1, 2017, 9 :34 pm Goa Host City Logo of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 launched Digital Goa - September 1, 2017, 9 :28 pm Salgaonkar hospital announces partnership with Jaslok Hospital Mumbai Digital Goa - September 1, 2017, 5 :12 pm CM launches online portal for public grievance redressal Digital Goa - September 1, 2017, 4 :50 pm