Bengaluru FC’s Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been handed a two-match suspension and fine of Rs. 3 Lakh with immediate effect.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday announced the decision based on the the referee’s report of violent conduct by BFC’s ‘keeper during its ISL encounter against FC Goa on November 30, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

“Mr. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Player (Jersey No. 1) of Bengaluru FC is fined Rs. 3,00,000 (three Lac INR) and is suspended for 2 (two) matches of Bengaluru FC, from the date of this decision. The amount should be deposited to All India Football Federation within 10 days from the date of communication of this decision and until such payment, the Match suspension to continue, over and above 2 Match suspension,” the AIFF Disciplinary Committee report said(Sport Star)