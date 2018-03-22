The Goa Study Group
In association with
The International Centre Goa and Goa University
will hold a Conference on the
“ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT”
on Saturday, March 24 at 4 pm at the International Centre, Goa.
The following will address the Conference:
Shri Eduardo Faleiro,
Former Union Minister for External Affairs
Prof. A. K. Pasha,
Chairperson, Centre for West Asian Studies,
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New-Delhi
Dr. Rahul Tripathi,
Head of Department of Political Science, Goa University
Dr. Pushkar,
Director, Goa International Centre will deliver the introductory remarks.