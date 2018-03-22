The Goa Study Group

In association with

The International Centre Goa and Goa University

will hold a Conference on the

“ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT”

on Saturday, March 24 at 4 pm at the International Centre, Goa.

The following will address the Conference:

Shri Eduardo Faleiro,

Former Union Minister for External Affairs

Prof. A. K. Pasha,

Chairperson, Centre for West Asian Studies,

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New-Delhi

Dr. Rahul Tripathi,

Head of Department of Political Science, Goa University

Dr. Pushkar,

Director, Goa International Centre will deliver the introductory remarks.