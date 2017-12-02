Home News Israeli National arrested with drugs worth 11.36 lakhs News Israeli National arrested with drugs worth 11.36 lakhs By Digital Goa - December 2, 2017, 9 :56 pm Israel National Mizrahi Moshe Omer(23) was arrested by police in house search at Khalchawada, Arambol today for being found in possession of 2.06 kgs of charas and 10.42 grams of LSD liquid all worth Rs. 11,36,000. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Luxury Ferry Service from Vasco temporarily suspended due to Cyclone warning Digital Goa - December 2, 2017, 10 :44 pm Ramchandra Guha to deliver keynote address at GALF Digital Goa - December 2, 2017, 9 :46 pm Govt accepts Lokayukta report, to appoint 2 Physiotherapists who were rejected in 2013 selection Team Digital Goa - December 1, 2017, 8 :53 pm GSIDC launches App for speedy response to repair & maintenance of buildings Team Digital Goa - December 1, 2017, 8 :50 pm