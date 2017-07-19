Francis Periera, the accused caught by Goa police in religious structure desecration cases has confessed to being involved in almost 113 such cases since the year 2003 till date, Chief minister Manohar Parrikar informed the house. His lone mission was to break religious structures along the roadside to free the souls from such structures CM added. Appealing to the people to refrain from doubting police investigation CM thanked the people of Goa for maintaining peace during the incidents.

“Israelis inmates in Aguaga jail brainwashed Pereira that idol worship was not correct. There is no question of his involvement in the cases as he himself is taking police to all the places that he had desecrated,” CM said. The money found in Pereiras FD is from sale of his family plot, CM informed.

Opposition while lauding the efforts in nabbing the culprit raised doubt about whether a lone man could be involved in such large number of vandalizing incidents and asked the government to investigate the possible involvement of more people.