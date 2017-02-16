Home Breaking News ISRO creates history. Launches 104 satellites -3 Indian,101 Foreign in one go... ISRO creates history. Launches 104 satellites -3 Indian,101 Foreign in one go on single rocket PSLV-C37 at 9.28 am today from Sriharikota,AP. By Team Digital Goa - February 16, 2017, 10 :17 am ISRO creates history. Launches 104 satellites -3 Indian,101 Foreign in one go on single rocket PSLV-C37 at 9.28 am today from Sriharikota,AP. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike440FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Goa liquor traders demand denotification of highways - - February 16, 2017, 12 :15 am Govt Appeals To People To Co-operate In Implementing SC Order on Bars Team Digital Goa - February 13, 2017, 6 :31 pm We Will Block Highways If Relief Is Not Granted To Us – Goa Liquor... Team Digital Goa - February 11, 2017, 8 :51 pm Govt to launch portal to speed up mining activity in country Team Digital Goa - February 9, 2017, 8 :17 pm