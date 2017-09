One of the five accused booked in a prostitution case, escaped from the raiding premise at Saligao after nearly attacking police inspector of crime branch.

Avdesh Rai alias Krishna is said to have slapped PI Satish Gawade during the raid at the hotel Spa. Sources said that Krishna then escaped from there. Another accused Ankur entered into a verbal spat with the PI and manhandled him. He was however arrested with three others,who are remanded to police custody for interrogation.