The rate of prawns went down to as low as Rs 80 per kg at Vasco after the traditional fishermen here caught huge catch of prawns. The immense quantity of prawns of about more then 100 tonnes and shortage of ice forced the fishermen to sell the catch at cheaper rates. Meantime the fishermen of the Goa fishing Boat Owners Association said that they are all set to begin fishing from Tuesday onwards as the ban of mechanised fishing will be lifted at midnight