One of the five best comedy Hindi films of all time, ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’ (1983) – featuring a
plethora of seasoned actors including the late Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, Satish
Kaushik, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Kapoor was screened in the Homage/Tribute Section of the
late filmmaker Kundan Shah and also popularly known for Nukkad series.
The press conference was attended by internationally renowned film director Sudhir Mishra
along with actors Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta and writer-director Ranjit Kapoor who featured
in the film and enthralled the crowd sharing memorable moments shooting the classic comedy.
Sudhir Mishra told, “It’s strange that we are talking about Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron but Kundan is
not here amongst us. The movie was his crazy idea. Satish and I were the youngest babies of the
film crew. Ranjit Kapoor was the legend. We were known as Ranjit Kapoor’s friends. He was a
cult director of theatre before we even ventured into the medium. Kundan inspired us to do what
we could in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron when it was made. We found ourselves as creative individuals
through Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.”
Satish Kaushik added, “It’s a special day because we are here to pay tribute to a passionate
filmmaker. I know him ever since I came to Mumbai in 1979 and then through the film institute
days. He had a mind which was different from others. He was quirky, mad and passionate about
cinema. The cinema in him was very polished though he never paid attention to the way he used
to look, dress and converse. When I was having a conversation with Ranjit Kapoor at his place,
Kundan Shah was also there and that’s when I got the offer to be the co-writer of the film. It was
my good luck that I got the opportunity to work with him.”
Ranjit Kapoor said, “Few days we had given a tribute to the film at NFDC in Mumbai and before
that we did it for Om Puri as well. The tribute process for the movie will keep happening forever
till the cast of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron is alive. The movie was his directorial debut and mine as a
writer and the association I share with Kundan is divine. He had a streak of madness in him.”
The 48th Edition of IFFI will take place from the 20th to 28th of November, 2017 in the beach
state of Goa. IFFI is India’s biggest and Asia’s oldest film festival, making it one of the most
prestigious in the world.