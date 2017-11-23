One of the five best comedy Hindi films of all time, ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’ (1983) – featuring a

plethora of seasoned actors including the late Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, Satish

Kaushik, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Kapoor was screened in the Homage/Tribute Section of the

late filmmaker Kundan Shah and also popularly known for Nukkad series.

The press conference was attended by internationally renowned film director Sudhir Mishra

along with actors Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta and writer-director Ranjit Kapoor who featured

in the film and enthralled the crowd sharing memorable moments shooting the classic comedy.

Sudhir Mishra told, “It’s strange that we are talking about Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron but Kundan is

not here amongst us. The movie was his crazy idea. Satish and I were the youngest babies of the

film crew. Ranjit Kapoor was the legend. We were known as Ranjit Kapoor’s friends. He was a

cult director of theatre before we even ventured into the medium. Kundan inspired us to do what

we could in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron when it was made. We found ourselves as creative individuals

through Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.”

Satish Kaushik added, “It’s a special day because we are here to pay tribute to a passionate

filmmaker. I know him ever since I came to Mumbai in 1979 and then through the film institute

days. He had a mind which was different from others. He was quirky, mad and passionate about

cinema. The cinema in him was very polished though he never paid attention to the way he used

to look, dress and converse. When I was having a conversation with Ranjit Kapoor at his place,

Kundan Shah was also there and that’s when I got the offer to be the co-writer of the film. It was

my good luck that I got the opportunity to work with him.”

Ranjit Kapoor said, “Few days we had given a tribute to the film at NFDC in Mumbai and before

that we did it for Om Puri as well. The tribute process for the movie will keep happening forever

till the cast of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron is alive. The movie was his directorial debut and mine as a

writer and the association I share with Kundan is divine. He had a streak of madness in him.”

The 48th Edition of IFFI will take place from the 20th to 28th of November, 2017 in the beach

state of Goa. IFFI is India’s biggest and Asia’s oldest film festival, making it one of the most

prestigious in the world.