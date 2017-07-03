In a tragic accident at Saleli waterfall at Valpoi this afternoon a jeep with 7 passengers onboard fell in a deep gorge killing 18 year old youth Ankush Barde from Mandrem, Pernem. Three of the 7 people in the jeep are injured and referred to GMC. The injured are identified as Rajat Harmalkar(23), Amit Madkar(28) and Kishore Parsekar(40) all from Mandrem ,Pernem. The accident happened when the Jeep bearing No GA 11 A 8105 which was approaching Saleli waterfall from a narrow mud road lost control and fell into the deep gorge from a significant height.