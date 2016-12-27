161 people on board a Mumbai-bound Jet Airways aircraft on Tuesday had a miraculous escape when it skidded-off the runway, made an abrupt about turn and its nose touched the soft land while taxiing for take-off on Tuesday in Goa airport, leaving 12 passengers injured.

There were 154 passengers and seven crew members onboard when the Boeing 737 aircraft turned a full 360 degree on the runaway and veered towards the soft land and in the process damaging the landing gear around 5 AM.

The nose cone was virtually on the grass abutting the runway, indicating the seriousness of the accident that could have been disastrous.

There was panic inside the aircraft as the plane jerked when it spun. The “minor” injuries to the 12 passengers came when they were being evacuated from the stricken aircraft.

The flying licence of the two pilots was suspended an a probe launched into the accident. It will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of the Civil Aviation Ministry.