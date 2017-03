Panaji Judicial Magistrate First Class has summoned former Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane and his wife Divya to appear in Court on 20th March in connection with the 2007 threat to kill Adv. Aires Rodrigues case.

A bench of the Supreme Court of India comprising of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on 10thJanaury had directed that the case filed against Vishwajeet Rane be revived.