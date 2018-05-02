Office of the Commissioner Labour and Employment, Regional Employment Exchange in association with other business bodies in the state such as such as CII, GCCI , ASSOCHAM, NIPM,GTA etc is organizing a Job Fair on May 10, 2018 at Village Panchayat Hall, Sucorro, Porvorim. Various National and local agencies are expected to participate in the fair.

Entry is free for employers and jobseekers. No prior registration is required for jobseekers. Jobseekers can directly attend the event with at least 10 copies of their CV. Any employer wishing to participate in the job fair has to ask for employer registration form by sending a mail toempl.pnj@gmail.com. states a press communiqué.