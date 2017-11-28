Job responsibilities:
 
  • Data entry, management and storage
  • Transcription and translation of qualitative data
  • Documenting descrepencies and maintaining records of the data entered
 
Essential requirements:

 

  • Bachelor’s degree in any discipline (preferable)
  • Good English language skills
  • Good computing skills (MS office)

 

  • Very good communication/interpersonal skills, verbal and written
  • Must be able to ride two wheeler
 Desirable requirements:
  • previous experience in data entry and management
  • Previous experience in research methods

Kindly send in your CV’s to pooja.naik@sangath.in on or before 1.12.2017