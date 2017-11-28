Job responsibilities:
- Data entry, management and storage
- Transcription and translation of qualitative data
- Documenting descrepencies and maintaining records of the data entered
Essential requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline (preferable)
- Good English language skills
- Good computing skills (MS office)
- Very good communication/interpersonal skills, verbal and written
- Must be able to ride two wheeler
Desirable requirements:
- previous experience in data entry and management
- Previous experience in research methods
Kindly send in your CV’s to pooja.naik@sangath.in on or before 1.12.2017