JUNGLE VILLAGE

A WILD PLACE TO PICNIC EAT & SLEEP ON THE BANKS OF DUDHSAGAR RIVER

PACKAGES (per person)

DAY TRIP

Village Tour, Lunch, Tea+ 1 Veg Snack, Plunge swimming Pool+

Games + Entertainment   

OVERNIGHT TRIP

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Non AC Room, Plunge swimming Pool+ Games + Entertainment

IMPORTANT NOTE

  • Rates applicable for Indian citizens permanently residing in Goa only. Proof of identity required.
  • Rates valid from 01 April 2018 to 30 September 2018.
  • Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner will be served on buffet basis for minimum 10 adults
  • Limited menu options for less than 10 persons. A la Carte menu option available.
  • Check in time: 12, 00 Noon. Check out time: 10.00 AM
  • Children 4 to 11 yrs: 50% Discount (Proof of age required)
  • Call us for group discounts.
  • All rights reserved.
  • All terms and conditions subject to withdrawal/Changes without prior notice

ADVENTURE A ACTIVITIES TIMINGS RATE

High Rope Adventure (9.00 to 17.00 hrs)

Kids (low rope- 1 station)                  50

1 station                                             350

4 stations                                            550

Entire course (13 stations)                1500

Jungle Walk (6.00 to 10.00 hrs)

Jeep Safari to Dudhsagar Waterfalls (8.00 to 16.00 hrs)

 

BUFFET MEALS (min. 10 persons)

Breakfast (8.00 to 9.00hrs)                   150

Lunch (12.00 to 15.00hrs)                     300

Dinner & soup (20.00 to 21.00hrs)      400

A La Carte option available

Enquiries: 9822121441, 9922966051

Dudhsagar Kulem, Goa

info@goaecotourism.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 