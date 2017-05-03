Emphasising the need for meticulous following up of the three dose and yearly booster schedule by receivers of KFD or monkey fever vaccination state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar said, “Vaccination is the most effective method of curbing the dreaded disease but most people take only the first dose. Once their fear for the disease goes, very few come back for taking the second and third dose”. Goa Government has started KFD vaccination from March 2016 wherein 8597 people have taken the 1st dose; 3133 people have taken the second dose and only 981 people have taken 3rd dose. One has to take a yearly booster dose till the disease prevails in the area, Dr. Betodkar remarked. 76 people have been found positive of KFD or monkey fever in this year as on 25 April 2017. In 2015, 36 people were detected to be positive while in 2016 – 279 cases were reported positive