Justice Pramod Kamat appointed ombudsman of GCA for 3 year period By Digital Goa - December 20, 2017, 8 :27 pm Justice Pramod Kamat has been appointed as the ombudsman of Goa Cricket Association (GCA) as per the directions of the Supreme Court and Lodha Committee. His period of assignment will be from July 1 ,2017 to June 30, 2020.