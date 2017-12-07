Jyoti Sardesai takes over as Director of Food & Drugs Administration By Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :46 pm Jyoti Sardesai today took over as Director of Food & Drugs Administration(FDA). Sardesai who was the Deputy Director in the department has been promoted to the director’s post after retirement of erstwhile director Salim Velji . - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Jyoti Sardesai takes over as Director of Food & Drugs Administration Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :46 pm ESI hospital in Margao to be open for public by Dec end Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :23 pm FDA to be equipped with special vehicle with onboard computerised lab Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 10 :16 pm Congress alleges police negligence in detecting cannabis cultivation in Goa Digital Goa - December 7, 2017, 8 :48 pm