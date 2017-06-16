PWD minister Sudin Dhavaliker claimed that about 70 percent road accident on Old Goa-Panaji stretch reduced due to new road from Kadamba plateau, picture will still become good once Mollem-Merces road gets complete, he said. He was speaking to press this evening to brief about the beautification work inauguration of historical Kranti Maidan of Ponda. Dhavaliker also informed that new Borim bridge and bridge at Amona are in the pipeline. Delayed work of road widening from Borim bridge to Ponda will start soon. He also claimed that 100 percent panchas in 6 panchayats of Madkai constituency are his supporters and that he defeated those candidates opposing projects. When journalist brought to the notice that few panchas are not affiliated to him, to this he said that he didn’t work against them so they will be with him.