Residents of the Kadamba plateau area, who have been depending on water tankers for their water requirement have decided to go on a Jal satyagraha on Dec 19.

As part of their non-violent civic action, the residents have resolved to observe a collective, day-long fast. Adult residents of four colonies of the plateau will sit on fast near the Sai Mandir at the Kadamba Plateau.

The residents have been managing their water requirement through privately sourced water tankers for which they shell out up to Rs 2,000-2,500 per month.