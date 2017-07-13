Kala Academy Goa has invited entries for the 4th Tiatr ‘B’ Group Competition (2017-18), which will commence from the first week of September 2017. The last date for submission of entries in the prescribed format so as to reach Kala Academy is latest by 24th July 2017 before 4.00 p.m. Rules and regulations copy along with entry forms will be available in the Programme & Development Section of Kala Academy from 17th July 2017 onwards during office hours. The duly filled in entry forms along with the cash remittance of entry fee and security deposit will be accepted latest by 4.00 p.m. till the stipulated last date for receipt of entries. The participating institutions are also required to submit their registration/ renewal certificate compulsorily along with the entry form. The draw to decide sequence of performance by lots will be taken on 24th July 2017 at 5.00 p.m. at the meeting room of K.A.