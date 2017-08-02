The Kalsa Bhandura river diversion Project of the Karnataka Government in an ecological bomb said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar during discussion on the issue at Zero hour in the assembly. “47% of the Mhaday basin is in Goa. River diversion by Karnataka will have negative impact on Goa’s ecology. Wild life will be affected, Western Ghats will be affected ,” said CM. “Karnataka does not tell all the truth during tribunal hearings, but hides certain facts. The state has fight over water with every other state except the Arabian Ocean,” CM taunted -Digital G oa.