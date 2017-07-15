Sattari Milk farmers today alleged that the Kamadhenu scheme is beneficial only to the banks who provide loan to farmers and not to the farmers of Sattari.

“The Banks which are providing the farmers loans are looting us. They keep us in the dark and don’t explaining anything about the loans and scheme to us,” complained a farmer.

Around 100 milk farmers from Sattari held a meeting today morning to discuss government scheme relates issues. It was decided to form a milk farmers association to take up the issues and problems faced by farmers to the Government. Sattri Taluka is the highest producer of milk in Goa.

The farmers also complained of delay of six months to one year in obtaining government subsidies. The issue of timely unavailability of veterinary doctors and medicines was also raised during the meeting.