The Election Commission of India has deputed Kanika Agarwal IRS as expenditure observer for the Bye-Election to 11-Panaji and 19-Valpoi Assembly Constituency. The observers will be available to meet the stakeholders at Society Complex, Old GMC Near Market, Panaji-Goa on Friday August 11, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.and Mamlatdar Office, Valpoi on Saturday August 12, 2017 at 12.00 noon to 1.00 p.m. The Observer can also be contacted on mobile number 9637519846 for any grievances or complaints from General Public or Political Parties and Contesting Candidates.