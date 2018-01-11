BUDOKAN KARATE FEDERATION

Recognized By : TRADITIONAL KARATE ASSOCIATION OF GOA (TKAG) , SPORTS AUTHORITY OF GOA (SAG), Indian Olympic Association (IOA), School Games Federation of India (SGFI), Ministry Youth & Sports Govt. of India

New Admission Open from 15-01-2018

Karate Dojo at Multipurpose High School, Near ITI Borda,

Timing: 6 pm to 7.15 pm

Monday-Wednesday-Friday

Sensei : CAMILO BARRETO 5th Dan Black Belt Chief Instructor & Examiner In Goa

Contact: 9763802637/9422055887 Anju Ansari: 9158766493