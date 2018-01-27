Karnataka all party meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday to resolve the Mahadayi water dispute with Goa ended in a deadlock as ruling Congress and Opposition BJP members indulged in accusations while Siddaramaiah said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the latter’s intervention reports the Hindu.

While BJP members wanted the Congress leaders to convince their Goan counterparts to allow their Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to settle the issue amicably, the JD(S) and the Karnataka Congress leaders sought the Prime Minister’s intervention for amicable settlement of the dispute. Currently, the issue was pending before the Mahaydai Water Disputes Tribunal. The Karnataka CM also said he was ready to attend a meeting convened by his Goa counterpart to discuss the issue.