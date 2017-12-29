“Mahadayi is not an ordinary issue. It is the issue of drinking water and the people of Karnataka demanding for water. Chief Minister (CM of Karnataka) Siddaramaiah should solve this issue without any delay with responsibility,” said Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister of India.She was talking to the reporters after the inauguration of incubation centre at Mangaluru on Friday, December 29.

“Goa CM has not rejected the demand of water then why Karnataka CM is delaying in taking action on this issue?” she further questioned