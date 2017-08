Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan, which is fighting a legal battle against Karnataka’s plans to divert Mhadei river, today said that the Supreme Court has foiled the efforts of the Karnataka government to mislead the apex court on Mhadei issue.

Karnataka had lied to the Supreme Court that their project is over. Project work is also underway with the Environment Clearance, MBA said. The case will come for hearing on Aug 17.