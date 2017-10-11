The Karnataka government plans to provide housing sites to displaced Kannadigas in Goa. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of top officials on Tuesday and directed Karnataka State Border Area Development Authority chairman to conduct a survey as soon as possible on the number of Kannadigas and families living in Goa and their social and economic conditions reports The Hindu.

Based on the survey, the Karnataka government will purchase land in Goa and have a housing colony developed, sources close to the CM’s office told The Hindu.

The Goa government had recently demolished houses of Kannadigas near Baina beach.