Teenager from Karnataka, one Zeba Sayyed(17) drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel at Colva today morning. Two other girls who also went for a swim in the pool with Zeba are critical and admitted in Goa Medical College(GMC). The three girls belonging to families from Karnataka holidaying in Goa had gone for a swim in the resort swimming pool when Zeba got drowned. Relatives managed to save the other two girls Javeria Sayyed and Umraz Suda.