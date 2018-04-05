Mapusa police today nabbed 2 history sheeters who were involved in multiple house breaking cases in North Goa.

While investigating the burglary case of Feb 23,2018 at the house of one Smita Mohan Pednekar from Camurlim police apprehended the accused Pundalik Chavan Lamani ( age 22) and Asif Bepari ( age 20). The accused confessed to committing many house breaking crimes in North Goa in addition to the one at Pednekar’s residence.

“The accused have also robbed 5 LCD TVs from a house at Bhati Wado,Parra 2 days back. They used to target closed houses for committing the crime by breaking open latches and locks,” informed police.

Goods worth Rs 4.5 lakh and 2 two wheelers were recovered from the accused.

Lamani is a native of Gadag Karnataka and is currently residing at Anjuna while Asif is from Belgaum and is currently staying at Thivim.