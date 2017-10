Goa government has affected transfer of 4 IPS and Senior Scale officers of Goa Police service yesterday. Karthik Kashyap has been posted as SP(Crime), Anti-Terrorist Squad and EOC. Devesh Kumar Mahala is posted as SP(Special Branch), Dinraj Govekar as SP(Traffic) with additional charge of Coastal Security and home guards and Bossuet Silva as SP HQ II with additional charge of SP(SIT)