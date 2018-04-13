Karwar MLA Satish Sail today appeared before SIT Crime Branch probing the alleged Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam.

Sail who was asked to appear before SIT on Monday (April 9) had skipped the summons stating that his mother-in-law was ill.

Earlied today Goa branch of Bombay High Court had granted his interim anticipatory bail with a condition that he will appear before SIT today at 4pm subsequently as and when summoned by SIT.