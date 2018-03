Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar today filed fresh anticipatory bail application before Panaji Special Court in Disproportionate assets case.

South Goa principal sessions court has extended Kavlekar’s interim bail by eight more days on March 1 to facilitate him to approach the court in Panaji to seek anticipatory bail in the Rs 4.78 disproportionate assets case registered against him by the directorate of vigilance’s anti-corruption branch (ACB).