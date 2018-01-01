Home Breaking News Kenyan national who resides at Kolhapur arrested with drugs worth Rs 2.4... Kenyan national who resides at Kolhapur arrested with drugs worth Rs 2.4 lakh in Canacona By Digital Goa - January 1, 2018, 11 :52 am Kenyan national who resides at Kolhapur arrested with drugs worth Rs 2.4 lakh in Canacona - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS No processions & demonstrations without prior permission in North Goa -govt order Digital Goa - December 30, 2017, 7 :23 pm Senior citizen dies after being hit by a car while alighting bus at Benaulim Digital Goa - December 30, 2017, 7 :09 pm CM bluffing to Goans on Coal expansion and river nationalisation issues –GAC Digital Goa - December 30, 2017, 6 :47 pm Railway TC apprehends thief with gold and goods worth Rs 6.4 lakh Digital Goa - December 29, 2017, 9 :34 pm