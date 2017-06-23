Home Breaking News Kerala man found dead inPanaji hotel,suicide suspected Kerala man found dead inPanaji hotel,suicide suspected By Team Digital Goa - June 23, 2017, 9 :53 am Kerala man found dead inPanaji hotel,suicide suspected - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Electronics Shop looted at Verna Team Digital Goa - June 23, 2017, 10 :13 am Youth dies in fatal accident at Sattari Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 10 :37 pm Govt to re-measure distance to liquor outlets on highway using approachable road as criteria Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 7 :23 pm International writers to be roped in to counter negative publicity to brand Goa Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 7 :14 pm