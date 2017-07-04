King Cobra rescued from field at Patwal, Sattari By Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 10 :17 pm A 12-feet long king cobra was rescued from agricultural farm of Armin Mascarenhas at Patwal village in Sattari by Pradeep Gawdankar. This is the second King Cobra rescued in this village in last four months. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS CM to go on weeklong ‘personal’ visit to US from July 5 Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 10 :38 pm Saligao plant’s capacity to be hiked to 250 ton Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 10 :34 pm RS candidate will be decided after CM speaks with coalition partners- BJP Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 10 :29 pm Goa Rajya Sabha seat election process starts tomorrow Team Digital Goa - July 3, 2017, 10 :26 pm