Konkan Railway has decided to run AC Express Special (Weekly) Trains in co-ordination with South East Central Railway to clear extra rush of passengers on Konkan Railway route.

Train No. 08297 Bilaspur – Madgaon AC Express Special (Weekly) train will leave from Bilaspur at 23:55 Hrs on Every Sunday ( from 02/04/2017 to 04/06/2017). Train will reach Madgaon at 08:00 Hrs on third day.

Train No. 08298 Madgaon – Bilaspur AC Express Special (Weekly) train will leave from Madgaon at 10:00 Hrs on Every Tuesday ( from 04/04/2017 to 06/06/2017). Train will reach Bilaspur at 18:30 Hrs on next day.

The train will halt at Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Gondia, Nagpur, Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Manmad, Nasik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, and Thivim stations.Composition:Total 17 Coaches. 1st AC – 01 Coach, 2nd AC – 05 coaches, 3rd AC – 08 coaches, Pantry Car- 01, SLR – 02 coaches. Passengers may avail of the services states a press release by KR.