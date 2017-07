To clear extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2017, Konakn Railways will run Special trains between Mumbai Central – Madgaon – Mumbai Central. The details of the train timings, halt and compositions are as given below:

Train No. 09007 / 09008 Mumbai Central – Madgaon – Mumbai Central (Bi-Weekly) Special train on Special fare:

Train No. 09007 Mumbai Central – Madgaon (Bi-Weekly) Special train on Special fare will leave from Mumbai Central at 12:45 Hrs on Monday & Wednesday on 21st , 23rd , 28th and 30th August 2017 & 04th September 2017. Train will reach Madgaon at 03:50 Hrs on next day.

Train No. 09008 Madgaon – Mumbai Central (Bi- Weekly) Special train on Special fare will leave from Madgoan at 17:25 Hrs on Tuesday & Thursday on 22nd, 24th, 29th and 31st August 2017 & 05th September 2017. Train will reach Mumbai Central at 09:05 Hrs on next day.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarde, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim and Karmali stations.

Composition: Total 15 LHB Coaches = 2 tier AC – 03 Coach, 3 tier AC – 05 Coach, Sleeper – 05 Coach, Generator Car Cum SLR – 02 Coach.