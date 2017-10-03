Major fire broke out at Panaji KTC bus stand in the wee hours today morning. Heavy loss to RTO office, supermarket and other shops at the bus stand premises.

Loss is estimated to be in crores. Hundreds of registration and other documents at the RTO office gutted in fire. Cause of fire is not yet known. Fire is under control now informed sources. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar visited the site and took stock of the situation.

RTO office Panaji will remain closed for the next 2 to 3 days as important records have been gutted in the fire.

“Two of our major sections dealing with enforcement and registration of vehicles were damaged in the fire. We will have to shut down the office for another three days,” state transport director Nikhil Desai said while speaking to media.

Luckily no injuries or casualties have been reported due the fire breakout.

“We have asked PWD to immediately take repair of office under urgency clause. We are also waiting for inquiry report from fire Department,” the Director added.

Sources informed that short circuit at one of the establishments in the building could be the cause of fire.