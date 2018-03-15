A system called ‘Google transit’ that makes schedule of 350 routes and 1900 trips of Kadamba Transport Corporation(KTC) buses available to every citizen at their fingertips has been introduced by KTC with technical assistance from Goa IT Professionals (GITP) group.

Time tables, routes and boarding points of public transport buses of KTC across Goa are available through the URL http://bit.do/mygoa or maps.google.com or through the Google Maps mobile application.

“The system is not real time as of now as GPS data of KTC buses is not available. But as and when the data is made available we are ready to help KTC make the system real time,” said Yash Ganthe an IT Professional and a GITP core team member who has conceived and aided in implementing project.

GITP has also volunteered to put the timetable of private buses across the state on the system for the convenience of the commuters if the requisite data is shared by the department.