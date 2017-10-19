KTC buses to Maharashtra suspended for 3rd day By Digital Goa - October 19, 2017, 10 :20 pm Kadamba Transport Corporation suspended the bus service to all destinations in Maharashtra for the third consecutive day in view of strike of Maharastra State Transport buses. Goa to Solapur non-stop bus too suspended. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS KTC buses to Maharashtra suspended for 3rd day Digital Goa - October 19, 2017, 10 :20 pm Govt imposes ban on doctors using ambulances for travel Digital Goa - October 19, 2017, 10 :16 pm Goa Forward Party to venture into opposition party constituencies Digital Goa - October 19, 2017, 10 :14 pm Feast of St Francis Xavier to be held on December 4 Team Digital Goa - October 18, 2017, 9 :35 pm