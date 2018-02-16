Electric bus procured by Kadamba Transport Corporation(KTC) started plying on a trial basis from today. It will run for the next 45 days on the Panaji Vasco route. If the trial run is successful Goa government will purchase the environment friendly buses with grants from the center said Kadamba Transport Chairman Carlos Almeida.
He has also appealed to the people of Goa to experience traveling through the electric bus.
KTC Electric buses put on 45 days trial run
