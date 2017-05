The Kadamba Transport Corporation today afternoon launched its AC VOLVO bus service from Dabolim airport to Calangute via Panaji in the presence of KTC chairman Carlos Almeida and Airport director B C H Negi. Almeida said that, “they have started promoting this bus service in the airport so that maximum people take benefit.” Initially it will have only one round in a day. Dabolim to Panaji will be 100 rupees fare and to Calangute 150.