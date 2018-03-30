KTC has decided to float tender to provide free Wi-Fi facility to passengers in all buses in Goa and outside with TV inside and GPS system.

KTC will also be starting 2 AC Volvo buses from Sunday April 1. One bus will go from Margao to Borivali via Ponda and other will go from Panaji to Mysoor via Ponda covering Karwar, Shimoga etc.

Both the Volvo buses will have GPS tracking systems.