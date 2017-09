Kadamba Transport Corporation has placed order to add 55 new buses to its fleet. Of these, 35 will be mini buses and will be deployed in cities including Panaji for passenger traffic. The 20 buses will be put on interstate routes like Belgaum, Hubli, Pune and Mumbai. Out of 20 buses, 15 will be semi luxury buses. 3 will be luxury and 2 sleeper coaches, says senior officials.