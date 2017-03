Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) has agreed to remove only those Condom Ads which are put behind the buses. KTC has written to state women’s commission stating that such advertisements are not banned by any court in the country.

The Goa Women’s Commission on Tuesday directed the Kadamba Transport Corporation to take down the condom advertisements featuring actress Sunny Leone, which have been pasted on numerous KTC buses and have been in public view for over two weeks.