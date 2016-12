Kadamba Transport Corporation(KTC) Drivers and allied employees union has demanded th implementation of the 7th pay commission by 31 Dec. KTC workers have warned that they will resort to strike if their demands are not met by the given deadline.

The union has expressed displeasure over the reduction in Provident Fund from 12 to 10 percent. Workers union leader Christopher Fonseca has also demanded regularisation of contract workers in KTC.