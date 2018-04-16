Minister for Labour and Employment Rohan Khaunte launched on-line services of Labour Department today. The services are available via the portal www.goaonline.gov.in

“Public need not visit the department to apply for a new registration or renewals. They can do so by submitting their application online. The digitally signed Registration certificates can also be download from anywhere on a real time basis,” the minister informed.

All status updates of the application will be intimated to the applicant via SMS and email. Applicant will also be to check the response towards the application through the portal he added.